Julia Fox: Muse, Icon, Patron Saint of the Voluntarily Chaste

Over the weekend, Bumble launched a new marketing strategy: billboards intended to cast shame on anyone who’s not fucking. “You know full well a vow of celibacy isn’t the answer,” reads one sign alongside a photo of a quirky-coded woman in pink sunglasses. Now, what we all should really know full well is that lion’s share of men aren’t voluntarily celibate, but in case the campaign’s target wasn’t clear, a second billboard was even more explicit in its determinations about women’s decisions: “A vow of celibacy is not the answer.” Got it, guys!

As someone who once used the seventh circle of hell known as Bumble—and didn’t find anyone worth removing my nun’s veil for, by the way—I simply rolled my eyes at the ads and moved right along. However, the women of the internet had a much stronger reaction, especially on TikTok. One viral video even prompted Julia Fox to respond in the comments: “2.5 years of celibacy and never been better tbh”

The comment drew almost 30,000 likes and over 200 replies. “it’s been 5 for me and I’m loving it,” wrote one user. “7 here and ditto,” said another. Honestly, it’s all very heartening to see people of all ages and walks of life—even Josh Safdie‘s muse—secure in their decision. (I’ll note here that refusing to engage in small talk on a dating app is also liberating as hell.)

It’s especially cool to see someone like Fox, who’s been linked to Kanye “Ye” West, and (allegedly) Drake, treat celibacy not as a sheepish confession, but a shameless declaration. In her memoir, she described herself as a “jack-of-all-trades” capable of taking on any persona, including “mean mommy” and, ironically, “evil nun.” But this week, it seems like “hero to the chaste community” is her most fitting moniker.