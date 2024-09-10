Missouri Abortion Amendment Survives Last-Minute Challenge, Will Appear on November Ballot

Update, 9/10/24, 3:30 pm: The Missouri state Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that an abortion rights ballot measure must go to voters in November, reversing a judgment from a circuit court late on Friday. The court ordered Secretary of State John Ashcroft to ensure that Amendment 3 appears on ballots across the state.

Original story below.

On the last day that constitutional amendments can be removed from ballots, the Missouri state Supreme Court will decide Tuesday whether to remove an abortion rights amendment from the November ballot following a lawsuit from anti-abortion activists. Abortion is currently banned in Missouri in nearly all circumstances.

Missouri is one of 10 states where voters will get to weigh in on abortion this fall. In the seven statewide votes since the Dobbs decision, the pro-choice position has won every time. Knowing they face an uphill battle, conservatives in multiple states have pulled out all the stops to try and prevent people from voting directly on the issue.