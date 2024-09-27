Naomi Campbell Continues Very Bad Person Behavior

This week, Naomi Campbell was banned from being a charity trustee in England and Wales for the next five years after a U.K. watchdog deemed the charity she founded in 2005 “poorly governed” with “inadequate financial management.”

For three years, the Charity Commission investigated the financial goings-on of Fashion for Relief, the British model’s organization that–supposedly–raised funds for “various environmental and humanitarian causes.” However, the Charity Commission, which is charged with registering and regulating charities in England and Wales, found, well, the opposite.

According to their findings, Fashion for Relief was riddled by “misconduct and/or mismanagement.” For example, thousands of pounds that were intended as charity funds were instead used to pay for a luxury hotel stay in Cannes, France, for Campbell in addition to spa treatments, room service and even cigarettes. I mean…are we really all that shocked that the woman who once threw her phone at her assistant and partied with the late Jeffrey Epstein, and the recently incarcerated Diddy, might’ve misappropriated charity funds for her own benefit?

Two of Campbell’s co-trustees, Bianka Hellmich and Veronica Chou, were also barred for nine and four years, respectively. Hellmich, the Charity Commission found, had been given over £290,000 (or over $388,000) in consultancy fees that were never authorized by the watchdog group. Fortunately, the commission said that about 344,000 pounds ($460,000) have since been recovered and used to settle outstanding liabilities and make donations to Save the Children Fund and the Mayor’s Fund for London.

Meanwhile, Campbell has denied any culpability in the matter.

“I’ve just found out today about the findings, and I am extremely concerned,” the model told the AP. “I was not in control of my charity, I put the control in the hands of a legal employer. We are investigating to find out what and how, and everything I do and every penny I ever raised goes to charity.”

The news comes amidst Campbell’s ongoing pettiness with Anna Wintour and Rihanna over *checks notes* being tardy and baring cleavage, respectively. Earlier this month, after Campbell showed up late to receive the Fashion Icon Award at the 17th Annual Harlem’s Fashion Row Fashion Show & Style Awards, she said she “would rather have this” when the Editor-in-Chief of Harper’s Bazaar, a stand-in for Wintour, presented her with the award after the Vogue Editor-in-Chief left. And that same week, Campbell and Law Roach seemingly shaded Rihanna for her low-cut gown at the Alaia show during New York Fashion Week.