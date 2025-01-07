A Very Stupid Man Once Threatened Pamela Anderson on a Plane

Who has blonde hair, blue eyes, and desire to see the world order burn?! Well, according to an angry and confused man on a plane about 20 years ago, Pamela Anderson—though it seems he thought that Anderson was the disgraced (at the time, for a dumb reason) Natalie Maines of The Chicks.

On the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast on Monday, host Josh Horowitz asked Anderson if she’d ever been confused for another celebrity. He quipped before she had the chance to answer that she probably hadn’t, though, because there’s “only one Pamela Anderson.” Well, he was wrong.

Anderson recalled: “This one time, I was on a flight and this guy came up to me and said, ‘Do you know what this country’s done for you?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, my God. What have I done?’” Anderson impersonated the man’s menacing growl and said that he had to be restrained on the flight. “This stewardess had to handcuff him to the chair because he was trying to attack [me],” she explained. “And, ends up, he thought I was a Dixie Chick.” She finished the story joking that she “almost got killed on a plane.”

The Chicks, as you probably remember, became persona non grata (for years!) after saying they weren’t proud to be from the same state as then-president and forever war criminal George W. Bush. And though it’s pretty terrifying, I appreciate that this story has opened up an alternate reality where Pam was a rock-country singer. Anyway, Goodbye Earl!