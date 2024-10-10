Over 1,200 Women Write Bipartisan Letter to Ohio GOP Candidate Over His ‘Insulting’ Abortion Comments

In September, Bernie Moreno, the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in Ohio, made a series of equal-parts bizarre and insulting comments about the role of abortion rights this election cycle. “You know, the left has a lot of single issue voters. Sadly, by the way, there’s a lot of suburban women that are like, ‘Listen, abortion is it. If I can’t have an abortion in this country whenever I want, I will vote for anybody else,’” the Ohio businessman, who’s running to unseat Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown, said at a campaign event. “It’s a little crazy by the way, but—especially for women that are like past 50—I’m thinking to myself, ‘I don’t think that’s an issue for you.’”

On Wednesday, over 1,200 Ohio women of all ages and political affiliations responded with an open letter to Moreno, pointing to his “insult[ing],” “mocking” comments and determining he’s “unfit” to represent them.

“As Ohio women across the political spectrum, we don’t agree on everything. But there are some things bigger than party politics. What unites us is the firm belief that Ohio women should have the ability to make their own healthcare choices, free from the involvement of people like you,” the letter states. “The way you have insulted Ohio women, your clear disrespect for the will of the voters who made their position on this issue clear last year, and your repeated support for an abortion ban with no exceptions all make it clear we cannot trust you to fight for us.”

The Ohio GOP and Moreno’s campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Jezebel—on the letter, where he stands on a national abortion ban, and where he stands on exceptions, though, to be clear, medical experts argue these are ineffective.