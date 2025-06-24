GOP Lawmaker Blames the Left After Florida’s Abortion Ban Nearly Killed Her

In May 2024, Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) suffered a near-fatal ectopic pregnancy, but was initially denied care by doctors wary of Florida’s newly implemented six-week abortion ban. Yet, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal this week, instead of criticizing the ban for putting her life at risk, Cammack pointed fingers at abortion advocates.

“It was absolute fearmongering at its worst,” said Cammack, who’s anti-abortion and co-chairs the House Pro-Life caucus. So she’s not blaming the ban for being dangerous and confusing; she’s blaming activists for pointing out that it’s dangerous and confusing. “There will be some comments like, ‘Well, thank God we have abortion services,’ even though what I went through wasn’t an abortion.” But part of the issue here is that her care was delayed because doctors weren’t clear about what might land them in jail.