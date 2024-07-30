Ozzy Osbourne Attempts to Apologize to Britney Spears, But Can’t Stick the Landing

The 2024 Paris Olympics are in full swing, but even with all that athletic talent and ability currently on display, few events are as impressive as watching a baby boomer try and offer an apology. Seventy-five-year-old Ozzy Osbourne recently attempted the daring feat and, while he definitely didn’t win a gold medal, it was clearly a strenuous effort.

On Tuesday, Ozzy attempted to apologize to Spears for saying she was poor and old and sad. And even though I’d ultimately categorize it as a failed attempt, it was an attempt, nonetheless. “Britney, I really owe you an apology,” Ozzy said after Kelly asked her dad if they maybe owe Britney an apology. “I’m so sorry for making that comment. However, it would be better if you didn’t do the same f–king dance every day! Change a few movements.” He was so close! It was a very strong takeoff, but he ultimately fumbled the landing.

Kelly, however, did a much better job: “Britney, never stop dancing. I love your dancing. It makes you happy and I’m so sorry if any of us offended you.” Sharon Osbourne began with “Listen, I like Britney a lot,” before getting cut off by Ozzy, who wanted to reiterate, “I love Britney Spears. But it’s the same dance every day.” Jack Osbourne and Kelly then explained how it’s not the same dance every day because sometimes, “there’s knives.”