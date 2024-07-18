Britney Spears Tells Ozzy Osbourne to Fuck Off

The vibes lately have been tense and it seems like everyone’s fighting everyone this week—including two of the last pop culture mainstays I’d ever expect to be fighting, Britney Spears and The Osbournes.

If you didn’t know (you definitely didn’t know), the Osbourne family has a little podcast called, The Osbourne’s Podcast, where Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly, and Jack, seemingly kind of vaguely talk about whatever’s happening in pop culture. The podcast originally launched in 2018 but only went for four months. They just revived it in September, with Sharon telling Rolling Stone that “nothing is off limits,” and Kelly adding, “I wish there were things that were off limits.”