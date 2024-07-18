Britney Spears Tells Ozzy Osbourne to Fuck Off

Specifically, she told the entire Osbourne family, who she also called the "most boring family known to mankind," to "fuck off !!!" 

By Lauren Tousignant  |  July 18, 2024 | 9:13am
Photos: Getty Images CelebritiesDirt Bag
Britney Spears Tells Ozzy Osbourne to Fuck Off

The vibes lately have been tense and it seems like everyone’s fighting everyone this week—including two of the last pop culture mainstays I’d ever expect to be fighting, Britney Spears and The Osbournes.

If you didn’t know (you definitely didn’t know), the Osbourne family has a little podcast called, The Osbourne’s Podcast, where Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly, and Jack, seemingly kind of vaguely talk about whatever’s happening in pop culture. The podcast originally launched in 2018 but only went for four months. They just revived it in September, with Sharon telling Rolling Stone that “nothing is off limits,” and Kelly adding, “I wish there were things that were off limits.”

Jezebel staff writer Audra Heinrichs perused the podcast on Wednesday and it sounds, kind of stupid.

I was today years old when I learned the Osbourne family—as in, of early aughts reality television fame—has a podcast. After a quick perusal of recent episodes which include “Sharon’s Demon Attack” and a breakdown of the feud between 50 Cent and Donald Trump, it seems Ozzy, Sharon, and two of their children, Jack and Kelly, are just kind of throwing shit at the wall and seeing what sticks.

But it seems they finally got something to stick…that is, as long as they believe in the idea that all press is good press.

On Tuesday’s episode, they basically talked shit about Spears, with Ozzy specifically saying, “I’m fed up with seeing poor old Britney Spears [dancing]. Every fucking day. You know, it’s sad. Very, very sad.” (Which, as Audra also noted: Can someone teach this old man to hit the unfollow button?)  Kelly said she felt “sorry for her,” with Sharon adding, “it’s heartbreaking.” This all seems very unnecessary but sure.

Spears then posted a very long note on Instagram, which concluded with, “I’m gonna do a photoshoot with Kate [Beckinsale] and tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly f–k off !!!” It doesn’t seem like the Osbournes made any comments about Beckinsale, but she’s also recently been targeted by some ugly trolls who keep criticizing her social media posts.

An hour after she posted her Instagram note, Spears posted another video of herself dancing in tiny hot pink bikini bottoms to “Love Story” by French singer-songwriter, Indila. As we love to say here at Jezebel, good for her!!!

  • Sandra Bullock once accidentally called Lisa Kudrow “Phoebe.” Honestly, I probably still might. [Entertainment Weekly]
  • Tom Brady‘s 16-year-old son is taller than he is. Ok! [Page Six]
  • Donald Glover says he’s definitely retiring Childish Gambino after his final album release on Friday. [New York Times]
  • Kim Kardashian is worried she’s becoming a “robot” because she’s “too calm” all the time after surviving that 2016 robbery in Paris. A lot to unpack there. [People]
  • The latest Jennifer Lopez update if you need it. [Daily Mail]
  • Kourtney Kardashian‘s son tells her to stop making out with Travis Barker lol. [People]
  • Megan Thee Stallion looks like she’s having a blast on tour and I’m jealous. [Pop Crave]

 
Join the discussion...