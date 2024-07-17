Quick! Someone Tell This Old Man How to Hit the Unfollow Button

I was today years old when I learned the Osbourne family—as in, of early aughts reality television fame—has a podcast simply titled, The Osbourne’s Podcast. After a quick perusal of recent episodes which include “Sharon’s Demon Attack” and a breakdown of the feud between 50 Cent and Donald Trump, it seems Ozzy, Sharon, and two of their children, Jack and Kelly, are just kind of throwing shit at the wall and seeing what sticks.

This week’s episode has Ozzy, Sharon, Jack, and Kelly consider TikTok dance trends and, inevitably, patronizing Britney Spears, or as the family’s patriarch deemed her: “Poor old Britney Spears.”