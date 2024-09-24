Sam Bankman-Fried and Diddy Are Cellmates

On Tuesday, the New York Times reported that storied scammer Sam Bankman-Fried has gotten a new cellmate of late–none other than Sean “Diddy” Combs. That’s right, the crypto con and the prolific sexual predator and abuser are currently shackling up together at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn…the same place where Jeffrey Epstein wound up dead and countless others describe as “hell on earth.”

According to the newspaper, Combs began living in the same unit as Bankman-Fried and sleeping in a “dormitory-style” room with a number of other defendants last week after he was arrested and indicted on three counts of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. As for Bankman-Fried, the 32-year-old was convicted of fraud and sentenced to 25 years behind bars after he stole billions of dollars from customers via FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange he founded last March.

Now, the pair are, I’d imagine, swapping stories about the unchecked billionaires they used to be over water, bread and peanut butter. Sad! Unfortunately, we’ll have to keep using our imaginations as to how these two are occupying themselves as a spokeswoman for the Bureau of Prisons told NYT that the agency “does not provide information about conditions of confinement, including housing assignments or internal security practices for any particular incarcerated individual.” More sad!

When Combs’ indictment was unsealed last week, it included a whole host of allegations that he operated a “criminal enterprise” that threatened, abused, and coerced women and others. He was also accused of forced labor and kidnapping, among several other egregious charges that had allegedly been taking place since 2008.

“Sean Combs led and participated in a racketeering conspiracy that used the business empire he controlled to carry out criminal activity, including sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and the obstruction of justice,” Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, told reporters during a press conference after the indictment was made public.

Meanwhile, Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges and his attorneys have repeatedly argued for him to be released on bail. In their latest bid for his freedom, they proposed that he pay a $50 million bond and hire a security team to monitor him 24/7 to a judge. However, all efforts have been in vain. The judge rejected their proposal, stating that he had concerns about Mr. Combs attempting to intimidate or bribe witnesses. The investigation into Combs remains ongoing.

“We are not done,” Williams said during the press conference. “This investigation is ongoing and I encourage anyone with information about this case to come forward and to do it quickly.”

Oh well. Sounds like he might have a new friend!