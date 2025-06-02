Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Harvey Weinstein Have a Survivor in Common

This week, as both Sean “Diddy” Combs and Harvey Weinstein are on trial for sex trafficking and racketeering, and rape and sexual assault, respectively, an abhorrent new development has emerged. The same woman has accused both men of sexual assault.

Crystal McKinney, a model and actress who sued Combs in May 2024, has been named as the previously anonymous Weinstein accuser in a February lawsuit, which was amended on May 30. McKinney’s story bears a striking resemblance to many of Weinstein’s survivors; in the filing, Weinstein is accused of assaulting her in 2003 at a meeting that she thought was to discuss how she might pivot from modeling to acting. She alleged she was invited to Weinstein’s hotel room under the guise of career advice only to be given alcohol, groped, and raped. One year later, McKinney attempted suicide and was hospitalized, according to the filing. As a result, McKinney’s lawyers have demanded a jury trial along with damages.

As for Combs, McKinney accused him of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2003, the same year she was allegedly raped by Weinstein. Again, the alleged assault was preceded by a conversation about her career. After having dinner with Combs at Cipriani, he allegedly invited McKinney to his studio, where she accepted weed that she later learned was laced “with a narcotic or other intoxicating substance.” After further consumption of alcohol, Combs allegedly led McKinney to a bathroom where she was forced to perform oral sex. According to the filing, she passed out and later found herself alone in a cab.

Combs’ criminal activity is at the center of a particularly contentious trial, which began on May 12, 2025. So far, his former partner of over a decade, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, testified that Combs was physically, emotionally, and psychologically abusive. While they were in a relationship, Cassie said her life and livelihood were threatened lest she do as he said—namely, participate in “freak offs” that ultimately became what she likened to “a job” and culminated in a litany of health issues. Much of her testimony was corroborated by her mother, her former boyfriend, Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, and some former members of Combs’ staff.