Crystal McKinney has accused both Weinstein and Combs of rape; the two are currently on trial for rape and sexual assault, and for sex trafficking and racketeering, respectively

By Audra Heinrichs  |  June 2, 2025 | 4:20pm
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Harvey Weinstein Have a Survivor in Common

This week, as both Sean “Diddy” Combs and Harvey Weinstein are on trial for sex trafficking and racketeering, and rape and sexual assault, respectively, an abhorrent new development has emerged. The same woman has accused both men of sexual assault.

Crystal McKinney, a model and actress who sued Combs in May 2024, has been named as the previously anonymous Weinstein accuser in a February lawsuit, which was amended on May 30. McKinney’s story bears a striking resemblance to many of Weinstein’s survivors; in the filing, Weinstein is accused of assaulting her in 2003 at a meeting that she thought was to discuss how she might pivot from modeling to acting. She alleged she was invited to Weinstein’s hotel room under the guise of career advice only to be given alcohol, groped, and raped. One year later, McKinney attempted suicide and was hospitalized, according to the filing. As a result, McKinney’s lawyers have demanded a jury trial along with damages.

As for Combs, McKinney accused him of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2003, the same year she was allegedly raped by Weinstein. Again, the alleged assault was preceded by a conversation about her career. After having dinner with Combs at Cipriani, he allegedly invited McKinney to his studio, where she accepted weed that she later learned was laced “with a narcotic or other intoxicating substance.” After further consumption of alcohol, Combs allegedly led McKinney to a bathroom where she was forced to perform oral sex. According to the filing, she passed out and later found herself alone in a cab.

Combs’ criminal activity is at the center of a particularly contentious trial, which began on May 12, 2025. So far, his former partner of over a decade, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, testified that Combs was physically, emotionally, and psychologically abusive. While they were in a relationship, Cassie said her life and livelihood were threatened lest she do as he said—namely, participate in “freak offs” that ultimately became what she likened to “a job” and culminated in a litany of health issues. Much of her testimony was corroborated by her mother, her former boyfriend, Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, and some former members of Combs’ staff.

Since last week, Combs’ former assistant (identified in court under the pseudonym “Mia”) has been on the stand. She, too, claimed that she was not only physically and sexually assaulted by her former boss but felt trapped in “an abusive relationship, a cycle of violence” in which she was “always searching for approval” for years.

“I had to get permission to leave or do things,” Mia answered when she was asked why she never told anyone or tried to leave. “I had to beg to go to my grandma’s funeral.”

She also told the court that Combs’ behavior vacillated between the behavior of a “best friend” and that of a bully. Mia testified that she often feared for her life or that Combs would ruin her future career prospects. Thus, she did whatever he asked and remained with Combs from 2009 to 2017.

“He’s thrown things at me, he’s thrown me against the wall, he’s thrown me into a pool, he’s thrown an ice bucket on my head, he’s slammed my arm into a door, and he’s sexually assaulted me,” Mia told the court.

When she left that year, Mia testified that she had to hire a lawyer to negotiate severance. After several months of back-and-forth, she said she finally received a $400,000 settlement as compensation for unpaid overtime, severance, and bonuses. She now claims to suffer from post-traumatic stress.

The trial is expected to last 8-10 weeks.

