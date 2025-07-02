Diddy Found Guilty of Lesser Charges in Sex Trafficking and Racketeering Trial

On Wednesday, a jury acquitted Sean “Diddy” Combs of three counts of sex trafficking and racketeering, and found the rapper and entrepreneur guilty on the lesser charges—two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

After the verdict was read, the reaction inside and outside the New York City courtroom was disturbingly celebratory, according to reports. While Combs reportedly pumped his fist and fell to his knees in prayer, outside, a bikini-clad spectator danced as baby oil was poured on her.

Throughout the high-profile trial, which lasted more than a month, hordes of spectators camped overnight hoping for a place in the 100-person courtroom and overflow rooms. In their attempt to prove that Combs helmed a criminal enterprise, the prosecution called nearly three dozen witnesses—including a handful of victims, former staffers, and sex workers—across 29 days of testimony. The most damning testimony came from Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, Combs’ former partner of over a decade.