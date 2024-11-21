Sebastian Stan Says Hollywood Doesn’t Want to Talk About Trump
"I had an offer to do Variety Actors on Actors this Friday, and I couldn’t find another actor to do it with me," the actor revealed at a recent screening of The Apprentice.Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesDirt Bag
Well, Sebastian Stan starred in one of the fall’s buzziest films but don’t expect to see him featured in Variety‘s Actors on Actors series this year. Why? Apparently, Hollywood’s publicists are just too chickenshit to let their clients talk about anything related to president-elect Donald Trump—not even a far more handsome guy’s portrayal of him.
This week, the actor delivered the news to the audience at an L.A. screening of The Apprentice.
“The amount of love that I’ve received from some of the biggest, in terms of actors, directors, producers, and writers, who have seen the movie, and they rave about it,” Stan said. “But then, for instance, I had an offer to do Variety Actors on Actors this Friday, and I couldn’t find another actor to do it with me.”
“They were too afraid to go and talk about this movie, so I couldn’t do it,” he went on. “You know, I’ve got to do a lot of great things, and that’s not pointing at anyone specific. It was…we couldn’t get past the publicists or the people representing them, because [they were] too afraid to talk about this movie.”
“What Sebastian said is accurate,” Variety co-editor Ramin Setoodeh confirmed to Deadline in a statement. “We invited him to participate in Actors on Actors, the biggest franchise of awards season, but other actors didn’t want to pair with him because they didn’t want to talk about Donald Trump.” Frankly, what a missed opportunity.
“I’ll do it?” Paul Walter Hauser tweeted alongside an article about the news on Wednesday. Hell yeah. After his performance in Richard Jewel? Let him and Stan cook!
- Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi have become ex-pats since Trump’s re-election. [Page Six]
- “I’m a small party person, but I do like a rave” – Nicole Kidman. [Us Weekly]
- Lady Gaga and Shawn Mendes were almost cast in Wicked. I actually can see them crying and holding each other throughout the entire press cycle, to be honest. [BuzzFeed]
- Now, Ryan Murphy…was Ed Gein really this hot? [People]
- Addison Rae with the only correct take on portraying Britney Spears in a biopic: “I honestly don’t think anyone deserves to play Britney.” [Daily Mail]
- What is it about actors with storied mean girl allegations being cast in Colleen Hoover adaptations??? [Variety]
- Ron Livingston aka Jack “I’m sorry. I can’t. Don’t hate me” Berger once had to hide from rabid Sex and the City fans. [The Hollywood Reporter]