So, Hot People Really Aren’t Having Sex, Huh?

By now, it’s a basic fact that Lenny Kravitz is the sexiest 60-year-old on the planet. Thus, one would have no trouble imagining he’s getting laid on the daily, right? I mean, he works out in leather pants and denim for Christ’s sake! Well folks, according to the man himself, we’re all wrong.

In a new interview with the Guardian, Kravitz revealed he’s actually been celibate for nine whole years. You’re reading that right. The man who wrote “Lady,” who pulled Lisa Bonet, Nicole Kidman, Devon Aoki, and at least two Victoria’s Secret models, and again, doesn’t wear an elastic waistband to the gym, ain’t banging. Why? In short, it’s all his dad’s fault.

During the conversation, Kravitz revealed that his father was a bit of a philanderer—so much so that Kravitz once caught him on the phone with one of the many women he was sleeping with at the time. When Kravitz confronted him, upset that his father could betray his mother this way, he responded that his son would someday do the same. As it turns out, Kravitz said he fulfilled the prophecy after his marriage to Bonet ended.

“After the marriage, I became more like him,” Kravitz said. “I was becoming a player.”

When prompted further about how that made him feel, he replied: “I didn’t like it. I didn’t want to be that guy. So I had to tackle that and it took years.” How? “By taking responsibility. Discipline. Not letting my own desires take over.”

Then, the journalist asked how serious Kravitz was when he said in 2008 that he wanted to remain celibate until he found the right person. Well, given he hasn’t been in a serious relationship for nine years…dead serious, apparently.

“It’s a spiritual thing,” Kravitz said, noting he doubts whether he’d even be successful in a relationship at this time in his life. “I have become very set in my ways, in the way I live.”

Kravitz’s confessions come hot on the heels of Julia Fox’s revelation that she’s been celibate for well over two years.

“I just think nothing good comes from having sex, including children. No, I’m just kidding,” the actress, model, and overall icon recently jested on Watch What Happens Live. “I think with the overturning of Roe v. Wade and our rights being stripped away from us, this is a way that I can take back the control. And it just sucks that it has to be in that way, but I just don’t feel comfortable until things change.”

There you have it, I guess! For plenty of perfectly good reasons, these very sexy people (and others that make headlines) just…aren’t having sex. And that’s sexy too!