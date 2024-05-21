Julia Fox Says She’ll Have Sex Again When Women Get Their Rights Back

Last week, Bumble launched a new marketing strategy: in short, billboards that decried celibacy. The online backlash was swift—namely, on TikTok—and one viral video even prompted Julia Fox to respond in the comments: “2.5 years of celibacy and never been better tbh”. Almost 30,000 likes and over 200 replies soon followed. “it’s been 5 for me and I’m loving it,” wrote one user. “7 here and ditto,” said another. Fox recently spoke more about her decision and of course, her justification makes perfect sense.

On Monday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked Fox about her celibacy streak and whether or not she sees herself changing her mind anytime soon. Spoiler alert: No.

“I just think nothing good comes from having sex, including children. No, I’m just kidding,” the actress, model, and overall icon jested. Then, Fox got serious. “I think with the overturning of Roe v. Wade and our rights being stripped away from us, this is a way that I can take back the control. And it just sucks that it has to be in that way, but I just don’t feel comfortable until things change.”

Unfortunately…relatable. And I’ll add that it’s also profoundly inspiring to see a—very young, very sexy—person of influence treat celibacy not as a sheepish confession but as a shameless declaration. Thank you for your service, Julia!

“Honestly, it was like six months and then it was a year,” Fox said of the timeline. “And now I’m like, ‘Oh my God, it’s almost two-and-a-half years,’” she said. “And it’s still going.”

Cohen then wondered if abstaining from sex has proved difficult for Fox. Again, spoiler alert: No.

“I think it’s just like getting over anything—smoking, drugs, whatever it may be,” she theorized. “Eventually, you just forget and then all that energy that you were putting toward sex you can put it toward other things.” Like, in Fox’s case, serving hair, body, and face.

Oh, and I guess being a mother, too.