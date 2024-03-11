Sophia Bush, Ashlyn Harris Make It Hollywood Official

Last we heard from Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris, the couple were doing damage control over the genesis of their relationship, with Harris specifically insisting that she did not cheat on her now ex-wife, Ali Kreiger. “Sophia and Ashlyn insist they were just friends, but by all accounts, it was instant chemistry,” an anonymous source told Us Weekly in October. And five months feels like a respectable amount of time to let the dust settle on cheating suspicions before you officially go public with your new girlfriend whom everyone thinks you maybe started seeing while still being married. Which is exactly what Harris did!

Bush and Harris attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 2024 Oscars viewing party Sunday night at West Hollywood Park and while they walked the red carpet separately, they reunited inside. They also took a photo together with Eric McCormack.

Bush and Harris reportedly first met at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in June. Bush filed for divorce from her husband of 13 months, Grant Hughes, in August. Harris, who shares two kids with Kreiger, filed for divorce in September. “Let me be clear: I did not step out on my marriage,” she wrote on Instagram in November. “I was always faithful in my marriage, if not always totally happy.”

Bush never really addressed the relationship or its timeline but she did write a really long-ass Instagram caption to kick off 2024. “What a year. My whole life I’ve heard the saying ‘put your own oxygen mask on first’ and this year I learned what it meant. This past year humbled me, broke me, built me, betrayed me, freed me, and showed me what it means to really be alive…I feel my whole self from the tops of my ears to the tips of my toes now. It’s breathtaking. Life giving. Affirming,” Bush wrote on Instagram on January 2. “This year taught me to listen to myself and no one else…To not care about optics and instead invest in honesty…Thank you, thank you, thank you to this life for teaching me. Thank you, thank you, thank you to this year that changed everything.” OK!

In any case, I hope this hot famous couple enjoyed their evening alongside many other hot famous couples.