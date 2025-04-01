Sorry, But Were The Beatles Ever This Collectively Hot?
All four Beatles biopics will reportedly be released in April 2028 in what Mendes is calling "a bingeable moment in cinema."
This week, CinemaCon, aka the largest convocation of movie theater industry people annually, is taking place in Las Vegas. On its first day alone, attendees got a first look at the forthcoming Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell rom-dram, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey; a new installment of Spider-Man; and the long-overdue I Know What You Did Last Summer threequel, with Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt reprising their roles.
Of course, all of that is very exciting, and I plan to be front row at two out of those three films on opening day (I’ll let you guess which ones). But no announcement has nabbed more headlines in the last 12 hours than a certain casting confirmation of a highly anticipated Sam Mendes project…
After months of speculation, the famed director announced the four actors who will portray the Beatles in a four-part biopic, officially titled The Beatles–A Four-Film Cinematic Event. In the starring roles are none other than Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison. Though details are still scant, the four films will be told through the perspective of each Beatle in their own solo film. The film’s longline: “Each man has his own story, but together they are legendary.”
the marketing for the beatles biopic is gonna get so much mileage out of PAUL Mescal is PAUL McCartney