Supposed Family Guy Elon Musk Allegedly Won’t Let His Kids See Their Dying Great-Grandmother I wasn't sure my opinion of this man—an accused sexual harasser who's repeatedly embraced neo-Nazis on his social media platform—could get any lower, but here we are.

I’ve lost track of how many kids Elon Musk has at this point, but it’s safe to say he’s an awful father. Last week, Musk spoke to right-wing provocateur and carnivorous gremlin Jordan Peterson about his trans daughter Vivian in terms so cruel and degrading that I won’t be repeating them here. Vivian then refuted all his claims on Threads, and in an interview with NBC News on Thursday, said Musk was an absent father and called him “uncaring and narcissistic.”

That same day, Grimes, Musk’s ex and mother to three of his kids, tweeted, “I love and am forever endlessly proud of Vivian.” While this has been unfolding, Musk also seems to be keeping the kids he shares with Grimes from her and her family.

On Saturday, Sandy Garossino, Grimes’ mother and a Canadian journalist, accused the Tesla CEO and alleged serial sexual harasser of withholding his kids with the singer and preventing them from visiting their dying great-grandmother. “Dear Elon @elonmusk It was nice seeing you on Father’s Day. I hope you got the card that I helped X make. He was so proud of it. … I’m writing here as the only way I have to reach you,” Garossino wrote. “As you know, my 93 year old mother is now at end-of-life palliative care. She yearns to see and hold Claire’s children one last time. Especially the youngest, whom she has not yet met.”

She continued, “I am alarmed to learn that the children cannot come as you are withholding them and their needed passport documents from Claire. It was even more troubling to see you and X on television at the Olympics in Paris yesterday, after your DC trip earlier in the week.” Garossino then asks where Grimes’ two other kids are, “and with whom? They are scheduled to be with their mother… in Canada.”

The final tweets in Garossino’s thread are heartbreaking: “With a grandmother’s plea, asking you to honor your agreement, return the children, and provide the documents they need to see their great grandmother before she passes. … Some moments in life last forever, and we get no second chances. Family is priceless.”

“Please Elon, I beg you. This is so painful for my mother, and concerning for the kids,” she wrote. “Time is of the essence now.”

The legality of all of this sounds highly questionable, but legal agreements aside, this is just shockingly evil behavior, even from someone I didn’t think I could possibly hold a lower opinion of. Musk and Grimes have been in an ongoing custody battle over their kids since 2022, but court records were sealed in April, so the status of the case is currently unknown. However, Vivian recently shed a little more light on what’s happening.

“As you may or may not know, Grimes is currently in a custody battle with Elon over their 3 children,” Vivian wrote on Threads on Saturday, alongside a screenshot of Garossino’s tweets. “What you probably don’t know, however, is that Elon has been illegally and continuously keeping their children, her children, away from their mother during the most important developmental period in a child’s life.” Yikes.

Despite bizarrely impressing on all of us the importance of having as many kids as possible, Musk has proven time and again to be possibly the worst family man alive: He called one of the mothers of his kids a “starter wife” and suggested he’d fire her if she worked for him, and he refuses to accept that Vivan’s a girl while continuing to publicly bully and deadname her. In October, separate from their custody battle, Grime sued Musk, filing a “petition to establish parental relationship” of their three kids. But, it seems the duo has since worked things out (or, apparently didn’t) privately, at least with that specific lawsuit. Grimes has yet to publicly comment on the concerns being raised by her mother, or Vivian’s posts on Threads.