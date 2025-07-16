This Hotline Has Saved Countless LGBTQ+ Lives. Trump Is Shutting It Down. On Thursday, the “press three” suicide-and-crisis lifeline will go dark.

988 is here to help. For now.

Dial the suicide-and-crisis lifeline, and you’ll be asked a few prompts before being referred to a general counselor: Are you a Spanish-speaking person? Press one. Are you a veteran? Press two. Are you part of the LGBTQ+ community? Press three.

The “press three” option (also available for texters by replying “PRIDE”) connects callers and texters to a network of suicide counselors and mental-health specialists. Since launching in 2022, it has received more than 1.4 million calls, texts, and chats, according to data by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. But on Thursday, the LGBTQ+ line will go dark.

A victim of MAGA 2.0’s sweeping funding cuts (and of Trump’s crusade on its “racial gender ideology”), “press three” services are ending this week. It actually marks a reversal of the president’s first term, during which he signed the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, and set up the 9-8-8 hotline to begin with. The new decision’s timing was especially ironic and particularly cruel: announced at the height of Pride Month, it gave supporting organizations like the Trevor Project just one month to prepare.