Ted Cruz, Obsessed With Abortion Bans His Whole Career, Doesn’t Know Why We Keep Asking Him About Abortion

On Tuesday night, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas) clashed in a heated debate for their nail-biter of a Senate race. (Just one week ago, internal GOP polling put Cruz one tiny point ahead of Allred.) Unsurprisingly, the back-and-forth between the candidates reached a fever pitch when it came to abortion.

Cruz, for his part, acted surprised there were questions about one of the most important issues of the 2024 election cycle. “I’m curious, why do you keep asking me that?” he snapped at a moderator for questioning whether Cruz supports adding rape exceptions to his state’s total abortion ban. Cruz repeatedly declined to answer, which is an answer in itself.

As a refresher, Texas became the first state in the nation to enact a near-total abortion ban in September 2021, months before the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health decision, only to enact a total one shortly after that ruling in June 2022. Texas’ abortion ban offers zero exceptions for rape and incest (which don’t really work, anyway), and offers only one dangerously ambiguous exception to save the pregnant person’s life. But doctors and patients have said time and time again that medical exceptions don’t work, because health and life-threatening pregnancy complications are time-sensitive, and doctors don’t know when a situation is imminently life-threatening enough to keep them out of prison.

In 2021, when Texas’ six-week ban (which also didn’t have an exception for rape or incest) took effect, Cruz called it “perfectly reasonable.” So, that’s probably why they asked you for your position on exceptions, Ted. Hope this helps!