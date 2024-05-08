Teresa Giudice to Taylor Swift at Coachella: ‘Do You Know Who I Am?’

For the last week, The Idea Of You discourse has kept the girlies in a vice grip. As it happens, a startling number of people seem to relish a May December romance that begins at Coachella, and I think that’s just swell. However, the only meet-cute at that bonafide brand activation in the desert that I care about was that of Real Housewife of New Jersey Teresa Giudice and Taylor Swift.

Real ones will remember that the former’s husband, Louie Ruelas, posted this photo on Instagram in April, writing: “Two absolute QUEENS, Taylor Swift and my stunning wife @teresagiudice 💖 #girlpower #queens #blessed #coachella #doitlive #vinivia”

And this week, during an appearance on The Talk, Tre (not to be confused with Tree Paine, Swift’s publicist mastermind) told the hosts how it all went down.

“Well, we walked in first, we were in the VIP area first and all the sudden, Taylor and her boyfriend start walking by and comes, passes us right next to us, and my husband is like, ‘Babe, that’s Taylor Swift!’ I’m like, ‘Oh my God!’” Giudice told the hosts. Who knew Louie was a Swiftie? Yet another red flag, in one woman’s humble opinion.

Being the considerate spectator that she is, Giudice said she didn’t want to “bother” Swift for a photo at first. But, being the absolute weirdo that her husband is, Ruelas encouraged her to do it anyway!

“I have to say, Taylor Swift was so sweet,” Giudice gushed of the interaction. “I’m such a Swiftie now, I’m such a fan! She was such a sweetheart, she really was. She was so sweet.” Who knew simply smiling for a photo with Tre was all it took to be considered one of her dorters (translation for the non Tre-huggers: daughters).

“Did she know who you were?” Camilla Luddington, one of the podcast’s co-hosts, asked.“When I went up to her, I’m like, ‘Do you know who I am?’ And then she said, ‘Yeah,’” Giudice confirmed. Well, I’m convinced!

Frankly, even if Swift wasn’t familiar with Giudice, even I know that it’s always best to just pacify a grown woman in a pink rhinestone cowboy hat and Shein set.