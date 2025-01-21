The Complete Guide to Enjoying the Big New Romantasy Release, ‘Onyx Storm’

Fantasy Aisle, a monthly column from Jackie Jennings, is about everything related to horny dragon books. This article contains spoilers for both Fourth Wing and Iron Flame. Don’t say we didn’t warn you. Fourth WingIron Flame

It’s a safe bet that the only good thing about the first full day of the second Trump administration (FUCK) will be the release of Onyx Storm, the third book in the Empyrean series by Rebecca Yarros. The series—often referred to by the title of its first book, Fourth Wing—has been on the New York Times bestseller list for 72 weeks. Its incredible success has fueled the rise of the “romantasy” genre and inspired more than a few trend pieces (including by yours truly). The series has a fervent fan base that regularly spins out intricate theories, predictions, discourse, and controversies. It’s like The Real Housewives for nerds; engaging with the discourse is half the fun. So for the graduates and cadets alike, here is everything you need to know about the release of Onyx Storm.

I’m not going to be recapping here; other people have already done that incredibly well. (Here is a summary I recommend.) My tips for catching up are: Make sure you’ve read the bonus Fourth Wing content Yarros released a few months ago and, if you’re new to the world of Navarre and want to get up to speed ASAP, try the non-dramatized audiobooks.

Once you refamiliarize yourself with the on-the-page world of Violet Sorrengail and Xaden Riorson, dive into the fandom. Social media, most obviously BookTok, has been crucial to the success of the Empyrean series, so much so that Variety wondered what the TikTok ban might mean for Onyx Storm’s release. But after roughly 24 hours of confusion over the weekend, it appears that TikTok is back. So one way to start is searching the platform for your favorite accounts and theories.

From there, I’d continue my compulsive tab-opening spree by following Yarros on Instagram and then subscribing to her newsletter. Yarros frequently releases news related to the series via her website or in email blasts. I wouldn’t be shocked if she has some surprises for her fans surrounding the new book. Also, she’s a fun follow. She’s like the anti-Rowling: outspoken about diversity and inclusion and is, I say this with love, kind of a troll. She posts pictures of her laptop screen with winking messages, knowing fans will zoom in to get a glimpse of whatever she’s writing.