Things Look Like They’re Getting Pretty Bad for ‘Bad Boy’

In the midst of battling multiple lawsuits in which Sean “Diddy” Combs is accused of sexual assault, physical abuse, harassment, racketeering, and sex trafficking, Homeland Security officials raided two of the rapper, producer, and entrepreneur’s homes.

On Monday, footage and photos from multiple outlets including TMZ and Fox 11 Los Angeles showed scores of agents surrounding Combs’ residences in both Miami and Los Angeles removing people from the properties and making arrests—among them were reportedly Combs’ sons, Justin and King Combs, who were later photographed leaving Combs’ L.A. mansion with bags.

Meanwhile, NBC News reported that Combs was in Florida at the time of the raid and was scheduled to leave for the Caribbean. According to TMZ, he was stopped by federal law enforcement officials at a Miami airport and photographed there after the raids but his private jet—LoveAir LLC—reportedly landed in Antigua later that night without him. Currently, his exact whereabouts are unknown, though TMZ reported no arrests were made.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available,” a Homeland Security Investigations spokesperson said in a statement.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities,” Aaron Dyer, Combs’ attorney, said in a statement to Jezebel.

“Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way,” he continued. “This unprecedented ambush–paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence–leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Though it’s yet to be specified, it’s not hard to imagine that the raid was in connection to the allegations of sex trafficking, abuse, and racketeering made in multiple lawsuits in recent months. Most recently Rodney Jones, a producer and videographer who worked with Combs on The Love Album in 2023, accused Combs of sexual assault, harassment, and sex trafficking in a suit in February. Jones claimed he was in possession of “hundreds of hours of footage and audio records of Mr. Combs, his staff, and his guests engaging in serious illegal activity.” An example of such was providing “laced alcoholic beverages to minors and sex workers at his homes in California, New York, the U. S. Virgin Islands, and Florida.”

Also named as co-defendants in the suit were a series of Combs’ associates including his 30-year-old son, Justin, his chief of staff, and Combs Global Enterprises. According to Jones, Combs’ innermost circle was rewarded “for participating in and facilitating Combs’ sex trafficking venture” by getting “affiliation and access to Mr Combs’ popularity.”

“Mr Combs was known for throwing the ‘best’ parties. Affiliation with, and or sponsorship of Mr Combs’ sex-trafficking parties garnered legitimacy and access to celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artists, musicians and international dignitaries like British royal, Prince Harry,” the filing continued.

“It’s about damn time,” Jones’ attorney told Rolling Stone in response to the raids. “Sometimes justice delayed is not justice denied, so long as justice ultimately arrives.”

Among the others who have sued Combs in the last four months under the New York Survivors Act are a Jane Doe who alleged she was “sex trafficked and gang raped” by Combs in 2003 when she was 17 years old; Liza Gardner who claimed she was raped by Combs and R&B singer, Aaron Hall; Joi Dickerson-Neal who accused Combs of drugging and sexually assaulting her; and Combs’ former partner, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura who ultimately settled with Combs in November 2023.

Per Rolling Stone, four Jane Does and one John Doe have already sat for interviews with investigators from the Southern District of New York in the probe of Combs. More interviews are reportedly scheduled.