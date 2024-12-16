The Person Who Raised Elon Musk Is Probably the Last Person Who Should Be Giving Parenting Advice
Maye Musk stopped by Fox News over the weekend to tell Americans to have kids whether or not they can afford to: "You don't have to go to the movies, you don't have to go out to dinner."Photo: Screenshot Politics
I don’t know about you, but when I seek advice, I exclusively accept it from those who are the best at their craft — for instance, I might ask Ted Kaczynski how to safely mail packages without hurting anyone, or ask the Brooklyn Nets’ Ben Simmons how to nail three-pointers, or ask Harvey Weinstein how to cultivate a safe working environment for women. That’s why I’m glad Maye Musk, the woman who raised the famously well-adjusted Elon Musk, stopped by Fox News over the weekend to give parenting advice.
On FOX & Friends, one host asked Maye for her thoughts about the birth rate, “which your son talks a lot about, it declining and the problems with humanity with that.” Earlier this month, Maye responded to a Twitter user who understandably argued that it’s become too expensive to have kids. Maye shared her own story, tweeting: “When Elon was born, we were in a small two bedroom apartment overlooking a garage. When Kimbal was born, we moved to a two bedroom apartment with a view. When Tosca was born, we moved to a two bedroom house. All in the same area.”
Maye reiterated her personal experience on FOX & Friends, adding that as you have more children, “You move on, you start doing better and better. You don’t have to go to the movies, you don’t have to go out to dinner. … The most wonderful gifts you could ever have is the children.”
