U.S. Olympic Committee Is Bending to Trump’s Anti-Trans Animus

Donald Trump has long held some diabolical vendetta against transgender people. On day one of term two, the president signed an executive order recognizing only two biological sexes, saying they are “not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality.” Since then, his administration has caused gender-affirming clinics to shut down, passed a passport policy that targeted trans people (it was later blocked by a federal judge), and erased trans contributions to modern history.

In this piling heap of obsessively hateful mandates is Executive Order 14201, or “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports”–whose latest mudhook into validation comes via the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. Through a quiet change to its Athlete Safety Policy, the committee has essentially banned trans women from women’s sporting competitions.

That is, through fine print. The actual safety policy doesn’t include the word “transgender.” Instead, it references its commitment “to protecting opportunities for athletes participating in sport” and saying its changes are “to ensure that women have a fair and safe competition environment consistent with Executive Order 14201 and the Ted Stevens Olympic & Amateur Sports Act.” Like, really? Just cut to the chase.