Vanessa Hudgens’ Baby Said I’m Breaking Free 

Big congrats to Vanessa Hudgens and her husband, Cole Tucker, who welcomed their first baby earlier this week, according to E! News. The name and sex haven’t been revealed but it’s another great year to not be born on July 4 so we know the baby has impeccable timing.

Hudgens, 35, revealed her pregnancy with a tight, black, turtleneck Vera Wang gown while hosting the Oscars red carpet in March. She then slipped into an even hotter, belly-baring Alberta Ferretti sheer black gown for the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party. She then skipped Coachella for the second year in a row, which was crazy.

Hudgens and Tucker, who plays for the Los Angeles Angels, got married in Mexico in December after meeting on a Zoom meditation hosted by Jay Shetty during the covid pandemic in 2020.

“I was literally on the Zoom with my girlfriend, and I started hitting her asking who he was, and she had never seen him before,” Hudgens told Vogue in December. “So I proceeded to look on the Zoom square to find out his name and found him on Instagram—and he sent a DM the next day.” Crazy kids!

Hudgens and Tucker, who turned 28 on July 3, were photographed leaving the hospital that same day, but it hasn’t been confirmed when exactly the baby was born. So congrats and happy birthday to all!