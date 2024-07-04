Vanessa Hudgens’ Baby Said I’m Breaking Free
Hudgens and husband, Cole Tucker, whose birthday is July 3, welcomed their first child earlier this week.Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesDirt Bag
Big congrats to Vanessa Hudgens and her husband, Cole Tucker, who welcomed their first baby earlier this week, according to E! News. The name and sex haven’t been revealed but it’s another great year to not be born on July 4 so we know the baby has impeccable timing.
Hudgens, 35, revealed her pregnancy with a tight, black, turtleneck Vera Wang gown while hosting the Oscars red carpet in March. She then slipped into an even hotter, belly-baring Alberta Ferretti sheer black gown for the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party. She then skipped Coachella for the second year in a row, which was crazy.
Hudgens and Tucker, who plays for the Los Angeles Angels, got married in Mexico in December after meeting on a Zoom meditation hosted by Jay Shetty during the covid pandemic in 2020.
“I was literally on the Zoom with my girlfriend, and I started hitting her asking who he was, and she had never seen him before,” Hudgens told Vogue in December. “So I proceeded to look on the Zoom square to find out his name and found him on Instagram—and he sent a DM the next day.” Crazy kids!
Hudgens and Tucker, who turned 28 on July 3, were photographed leaving the hospital that same day, but it hasn’t been confirmed when exactly the baby was born. So congrats and happy birthday to all!
- I always forget Julia Roberts is married. [People]
- Macy Gray says Britney Spears once skateboarded into her studio session but they didn’t really hit it off. Bummer. [Pop Crave]
- Bennifer divorce watch continues to continue…[Daily Mail and Daily Mail]
- Hailey and Justin Bieber‘s bond is “stronger than ever.” Phew!!!!!!!!!!!!! [Us Weekly]
- Chet Hanks condemned white supremacists who’ve been using his “white boy summer” meme. “White boy summer was created to be fun, playful, and a celebration of fly white boys who love beautiful queens of every race,” he wrote on Instagram. Thanks, king? [Hollywood Reporter]
- Victoria and David Beckham re-wore their purple wedding reception looks to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary. [People]
- Beyoncé‘s new wax figure looks nothing like Beyoncé. [Pop Base]
- I’m happy to call Brittany Snow and Penn Badgley about doing the John Tucker Must Die sequel. [Entertainment Weekly]