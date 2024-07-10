Violet Affleck, the Nepo Baby That You Are

On Tuesday, Violet Affleck—the Marxist eldest child of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner—delivered a heartfelt speech in opposition to mask bans at a Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting.

The 18-year-old, who introduced herself as a Los Angeles resident and a first-time voter, cited her own health struggles while stressing the importance of implementing measures to protect vulnerable Americans from the potentially devastating impacts of long covid and other post-viral conditions.

“I contracted a post-viral condition in 2019,” Affleck said. “I’m OK now, but I saw first-hand that medicine does not always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses. The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown that into sharper relief.”

“One in 10 infections leads to long COVID, which is a devastating neurological [and] cardiovascular illness that can take away people’s ability to work, move, see, and even think,” Affleck continued, noting that those of a certain age and socioeconomic status and living with pre-existing conditions are most affected.

Affleck then asked the board to provide vital measures to combat the crisis—from mask mandates to air filtration—in government and medical spaces.