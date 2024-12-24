We Need to Talk About Matt Gaetz’s Insane Texts
On Monday, the House Ethics Committee dropped its 42-page report accusing Gaetz of “statutory rape” and “illicit drug use." Screenshots of his incredibly bizarre texts are a crime of their own.Photo: Getty Images Politics
On Monday, the House Ethics Committee finally dropped its highly anticipated report detailing the misconduct allegations perpetrated by former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.). The report concludes that “there is substantial evidence that Representative Gaetz violated House Rules and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favors or privileges, and obstruction of Congress.” To supplement the report, the committee shared a bevy of screenshots of text communications between Gaetz and the young, college-age women he and his associate Joel Greenberg allegedly paid for sex and companionship, and… I hope you’re ready for some second-hand embarrassment!
The different appendixes attached to the report feature extensive evidence of Gaetz flying women across state lines, arranging hotel visits, seeking illicit drugs, and generally being a creep. The evidence also includes text messages between the women about Gaetz and Greenberg not paying them sufficiently, not paying them at all, or detailing the women’s reluctance to use drugs. The committee’s report notes that “at least one woman felt that the use of drugs at the parties and events they attended may have ‘impair(ed their) ability to really know what was going on or fully consent.’” The report continued, “One woman said, ‘I think about it all the time … . I still see him when I turn on the tv and there’s nothing anyone can do. It’s frustrating to know I lived a reality that he denies.’”
That being said, even for someone as famously shameless as Gaetz, it’s pretty hard to believe what he’s trying to deny in the face of such an inescapable trail of his own making. Lest you lack the time to pore through dozens of pages of evidence, I’ve compiled the most—in my opinion—criminal revelations.
Flying his “girls” via Spirit Airlines
Not enough talk about how Matt Gaetz was making them fly Spirit Airlines pic.twitter.com/nqstSfZoTu
— Monica Venzke (@monicavenzke) December 23, 2024
Sure, the committee determined that Gaetz may not have violated federal trafficking laws, but I’d argue he violated the Geneva Convention by making his “girls” fly via Spirit Airlines from Orlando to New York City and back. And, might I add, any adult man who addresses a group of women as “girls” should have the self-awareness to clock that he is doing something bad and wrong.
The world’s most bizarre selfies
thinking about this pic.twitter.com/P3nvfDON0E
— Kylie Cheung (@kylietcheung) December 23, 2024
As Greenberg talks business with a young woman from Seeking Arrangements and implores her to bring her friends along, he attempts to sweeten the deal by showing a photo of his friend Matt Gaetz. Except, he’s a horrible wingman because it’s a god-awful pic of Gaetz appearing to take a selfie with another individual who’s been redacted from Congressional record. I wish Gaetz’s face had been redacted, too.