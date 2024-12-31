We’re Told ‘Violence Is Never the Answer.’ In 2024, It Was the Only Answer We Got.

In January, I spoke to a group of feminists who protested Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ “Restore Roe” rally. The event marked the 51st anniversary of the Roe v. Wade ruling, as the then-Democratic ticket attempted to underscore the stakes of reelecting Donald Trump—who, of course, brags about being the one to kill Roe. One of the protesters I spoke to said that, as security guards forcibly removed her for disrupting Biden’s speech, the president called her a Trump supporter.

She wasn’t, of course.

All of the protesters and organizers unequivocally supported reproductive rights. They protested the rally because, as the U.S. funds Israel in its ongoing genocide in Gaza, they’re consequently fueling horrific reproductive violence across the region. Around that time, Care International told me their health workers reported a 300% increase in miscarriages in Gaza since Israel’s genocidal campaign began in October 2023. There was—and is—nowhere safe to give birth in Gaza; C-sections without anesthetic and fatal infections are rampant; and maternal and infant mortality have surged, too. But if you protested these grave conditions to the president at his reproductive rights rally, you were—as he put it—a Trump supporter.

The contrasts of that week felt like staring into a sordid funhouse mirror. As I reported on the reproductive atrocities unfolding in Gaza, I also covered impassioned speeches from top Democrats about women who nearly died from being denied life-saving abortions. At the same time, a “pro-life” Trump appointee on the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in Texas ruled that hospitals should let pregnant people facing life-threatening complications die. The contrasts of whose lives, safety, and bodily autonomy matter—and whose do not—only deepened as the year went on. The dystopian atmosphere of that week in January wasn’t an anomaly; it set the tone for 2024.