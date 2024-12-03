UNICEF Spokesperson Says Gaza Genocide Has Forced Him to Learn New Medical Terms

On November 8, the United Nations Human Rights Office reported the latest batch of horrific statistics from Gaza: They found 80% of victims in Gaza are killed by Israeli strikes on residential buildings, and 70% of fatalities are women and children.

“The health needs of Palestinian women and children are skyrocketing. Babies are born in hell,” one unnamed doctor in Palestine told Tessa Pope, the spokesperson for Medical Aid for Palestinians who recently spoke with Jezebel. As of this week, Gaza’s health ministry counts over 45,150 Palestinians killed since October 2023. But the Costs of War Project at Brown University recently estimated that — with the help of $17.9 billion in funds from the U.S. — the actual death toll is likely well over 100,000, and this figure still veers on the conservative side. In addition to attacks from Israeli forces, the Costs of War Project attributes this to mass starvation and the total decimation of Gaza’s health system and infrastructure.

Over the last month, Jezebel spoke with several health care workers on the ground in Gaza as well as humanitarian organizations, who described a war overwhelmingly victimizing newborns and pregnant women. In January, Care International shared with Jezebel that the miscarriage rate had increased by 300% since October 2023, and Pope reported that this figure hasn’t changed. Meanwhile, Ammal Awadallah, executive director of Palestine Family Planning and Protection Association (PFPPA), which is part of the International Planned Parenthood Federation, told Jezebel that not only is she “still hearing about C-sections without anesthesia,” but she’s heard from doctors who have increasingly “seen women with C-sections developing infections that spread right up to their chest.”

Hospitals still aren’t functioning; medical supplies still aren’t arriving; and women are either unable to reach a hospital or unable to deliver in a clean and sterile environment if they do. “When people talk about PTSD, it doesn’t apply to Gaza, because it’s never ‘post.’ It’s a situation of continuous trauma,” Awadallah said. “Previously, Gaza was an open prison, but now it’s fully closed. It’s a cage.”

In early November, James Elder, a UNICEF officer who routinely works in war zones, returned from his fourth visit to Gaza this year. This time, Elder visited hospitals in the middle region of Gaza. “It gets worse every single time I return,” he told Jezebel. He recounted hospital floors “absolutely packed with elderly and children” and the pervasive “smell of burning flesh, almost everywhere I went.” At al-Aqsa Hospital, he befriended a six-year-old child named Hamid who suffered from “fourth-degree burns so severe he had no skin left.” Prior to meeting the child, Elder hadn’t even heard of “fourth-degree burns” — the horrors in Gaza are at a scale so intense, he said, that he’s constantly forced to learn new medical terms.