Elizabeth Warren Says ‘People Can Be Pushed Only So Far’ by Health Care System

In the aftermath of the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last week, politicians across the political spectrum have been tripping over themselves to condemn the shooting. But few have acknowledged our country’s broken health care system which can force people to call an Uber because their insurance won’t cover an ambulance. Finally, on Tuesday, an American politician said something surprisingly sensible about the devastating conditions that might have led suspect Luigi Mangione to shoot and kill Thompson.

“The visceral response from people across this country who feel cheated, ripped off, and threatened by the vile practices of their insurance companies should be a warning to everyone in the health care system,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) told HuffPost. “Violence is never the answer, but people can be pushed only so far. This is a warning that if you push people hard enough, they lose faith in the ability of their government to make change, lose faith in the ability of the people who are providing the health care to make change, and start to take matters into their own hands in ways that will ultimately be a threat to everyone.”

She continued, “The number of people I personally hear from, both in my official capacity and as somebody who stops and talks to people in the grocery store about how hard it is to get medical care that people have paid their insurance companies for over and over and over, is a reminder that this system is just broken.” Frankly, I can’t think of any other wealthy country where 60% of personal bankruptcies are driven by medical debt. The term “medical debt” shouldn’t even exist.

Mangione’s social media posts and interviews with his old friends and roommates suggest he suffered from a painful and at times debilitating back condition and struggled to navigate the medical system for adequate care. “His spine was kind of misaligned,” one old friend told the New York Times earlier this week. “He said his lower vertebrae were almost like a half-inch off, and I think it pinched a nerve. Sometimes he’d be doing well and other times not.” Friends and family said Mangione had back surgery in 2023 but lost touch with him months later; his mom reported him missing to the San Francisco Police Department on November 18.