What’s Kesha Laughing About?

If you haven’t heard the news, stop what you’re doing. Just kidding it isn’t that important…but Katy Perry has declared it a Woman’s World. At least that’s what she’s calling her newest single, out July 11.

Along with the announcement, Perry shared a photo of herself wearing hoof-like Transformers boots over a white crocheted bikini and abs so flat you want to run a toy car back and forth across them. She also teased a clip of the song on TikTok.

“Sexy, confident/So intelligent/She is heaven sent/So soft, so strong,” she sings while shifting poses (dancing???) in front of what looks like the aftermath of a car chase and dumpster fire. Music! Gotta love it!

But what’s more damning than the possible crime scene unfurling in the background is who allegedly co-produced the single (and maybe her entire album). The rumor mill is churning out suspicions that Dr. Luke’s hands are all over the album (he’s produced multiple Katy Perry hits, including “I Kissed a Girl,” “Hot n Cold,” and “Roar,” to just name a few). Genius.com seemed to confirm the collab but that citation is no longer there.

For anyone with a memory better than a goldfish, you’ll remember Dr. Luke’s almost decade-long legal battle with Kesha, in which she claimed he drugged and raped her while they worked together. In 2017, Perry testified at a deposition and said she felt pressured to support Kesha despite feeling ‘“annoyed at both Luke and Kesha.” In 2023, Dr. Luke and Kesha reached a settlement ahead of their trial and Kesha released a statement saying, “I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one.”

On Monday, amid Perry’s single announcement and the Dr. Luke rumors, Kesha simply tweeted “Lol.” Is she laughing at Katy Perry possibly working on a song about women’s empowerment with an alleged abuser? Because if that’s the case (and at this point, we don’t truly know) that would be laughable. Ha. Ha. Ha.