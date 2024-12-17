Yes, Bethenny Frankel Should Be the 1 Investigating These Drones

Of all the reactions about the recent drone sightings in New Jersey—from categorically insane to kind of maybe informed—I find myself erring on the side of Whoopi Goldberg. This week, when asked by her The View co-star if she’s seen one of the mysterious aircrafts, she replied: “I have a job.” Frankly, she took the words right from my mouth. Me and Whoopi? We don’t have time for potential alien invasion investigations. But you know who does? Bethenny Frankel.

On Monday, the millionaire entrepreneur did as she so often does and took to her TikTok—this time, to claim that she’s launched her own informal investigation into the sightings. How? By speaking with someone whose father worked at the Pentagon and NASA and who’s been paying close attention for a month—supposedly long before the sightings had been reported by mainstream media. Makes sense!

“…He’s been watching this situation…these drones are ours and…they could very possibly be sniffing out something very dangerous,” Frankel told her 2.1 million followers. She then claimed that he told her that the areas where the drones have been spotted have since “spiked in radiation.” Perhaps more disturbingly, Frankel said her source warned her to consider relocating from New York where she lives with her daughter. “He said it’s time to start thinking about where I am,” she said. Normal! She then speculated that President-elect Donald Trump is surrounding himself with “billionaires who have a lot of money for research” and is “finding out” that the drones “are ours.” Because drone research is definitely why Trump hangs out with billionaires… Frankel concluded the first video by saying she’s going to continue “listening and watching.” Hours later, she posted another theory on the app, claiming that the drones have only been spotted at night because “sunlight interferes with any kind of radiation or light that they’re looking for.” Then, another few hours later, Frankel theorized that “if the situation escalates, if more sightings occur, and there’s a frenzy or a panic, that would be a time to be alarmed.” How very illuminating… “If it stops, then the theoretical they, has maybe found the theoretical it and that would be a good sign,” Frankel said. “Telling us whatever it is, if it’s not great, that would be international panic.” As much as I should be disturbed by Frankel’s legions of commenters lapping up all of her theories, I’m also kind of amused that she’s wandering around her Hamptons estate, slurping fish eggs and taking calls from friends’ fathers about drones. Maybe now’s as good a time as any to suggest that all the other elites with nothing better to do compile their funds and resources, make some more calls, and report back? They’re just as stupid as all of us (more, actually) and they have more time on their hands. Only fair! More from Jezebel Sounds Like Orlando Bloom Also Didn't Support Katy Perry's Space Mission

