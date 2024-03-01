Your Favorite Housewives Are Taking Sides in the ‘Reality Reckoning’

It’s war in the Bravosphere…as in, more so than usual.

This week, Andy Cohen was not only named in former Vanderpump Rules star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss‘ revenge porn lawsuit but he was also accused of blowing rails with a number of Real Housewives in another lawsuit filed by former Real Housewife of New York, Leah McSweeney. In her filing, she alleged that Cohen “engages in cocaine use with Housewives that he employs” and “tends to provide the Housewives with whom he uses cocaine with more favorable treatment.”

Since then, multiple housewives have taken up arms for their boss on social media and in the press. In a new report from Page Six, Kyle Richards, Heather Dubrow, Margaret Josephs, and Meghan King Edmonds all emphatically—and somewhat, hilariously—told the tabloid that the accusation against Cohen is categorically false.

“I’ve never seen Andy do drugs, offer drugs or do anything inappropriate ever, ever,” Richards, a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills, remarked to Page Six. “And I’m one of the closer ones to Andy.” Given she’s the only remaining cast member from the original 2010 ensemble, she’s not wrong.

“I just want to also say about the cocaine allegations, Andy has never offered me cocaine. I am friends with every ‘Housewife.’ He has never offered any ‘Housewife’ cocaine,” said Josephs, of the Real Housewives of New Jersey. “I’ve never seen Andy do anything like that, so I am appalled that someone would just go so low to assassinate and target someone’s character in that way.” Frankly, I’m certain Josephs isn’t friends with all of the housewives. No one has that kind of patience–not even Cohen. As ever, I appreciate her delusion though!

“I’ve been on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ a million times. I have never seen drugs, heard about drugs, nothing ever. And I’m a kid from the ‘80s, OK?” Dubrow, of the Real Housewives of Orange County, jested. “I have never seen any of that. ‘Watch What Happens Live’ is such a fun experience. Yeah, we have a cocktail on the show. It’s fun, but there’s a drinking game always with a disclaimer: don’t drink and drive. It’s a fun experience. It’s sad it’s being brought down to this level. My experience has been nothing but positive.”

Finally, Meghan King Edmonds, who appeared on the Real Housewives of Orange County from 2013-2015, recalled an instance last year in which she and current Real Housewife of Orange County, Gina Kirschenheiter, appeared on Watch What Happens Live together. Kirschenheiter, who is sober, was accidentally served a shot. Cohen, she said, intervened and took it for her: “Andy was concerned because Gina does not drink alcohol, and told the production assistant in front of the whole live audience how that could never happen again, especially with a sober person as a guest.”

Real Housewives of New York alum, Luann DeLesseps, Real Houswife of Dubai Chanel Ayan, and others have also spoken out on Cohen’s behalf since McSweeney’s suit made headlines.

Amidst Bethenny Frankel‘s “Reality Reckoning,” it’s certainly been quite a litigious time for Cohen and the network. Fortunately for them, there’s a band of loyal—and in some cases, paused—housewives eager for battle…and another season on their respective shows.