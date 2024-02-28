Andy Cohen Has Now Been Accused of Blowing Rails With Real Housewives

Another day, another salacious allegation against a certain Bravo top banana. At this point, it’s almost as if Andy Cohen is living his own Real Housewives arc.

On Tuesday, former Real Housewife of New York City, Leah McSweeney, filed a civil lawsuit alleging discrimination, harassment, and exploitation against Bravo and its parent company, NBCUniversal; production company, Shed Media; and its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery in New York’s Southern District court.

“Where there is smoke, there is fire,” the filing begins. “Defendants discriminated against, tormented, demoralized, demeaned, harassed and retaliated against Ms. McSweeney because she is a woman with disabilities, such as alcohol use disorder and various mental health disorders, all in the name of selling drama.”

In the suit, McSweeney alleged that during her two-year tenure on the franchise, producers failed to make a “reasonable accommodation” for her grapples with alcohol—and instead, provided her “with unlimited, free-of-charge alcoholic beverages,’ and ‘encouraged her to consume those alcoholic beverages.” In the two seasons that McSweeney appeared on the show, her struggles with substances were featured as a storyline. Her legal team claims that “this environment caused McSweeney to relapse into alcohol addiction shortly after joining RHONY season 12.”

Also named in the suit is none other than Cohen, who the filing states: “engages in cocaine use with Housewives that he employs” and “tends to provide the Housewives with whom he uses cocaine with more favorable treatment.” If only Lisa Rinna were still an active participant in the goings-on in the Bravosphere, I just know she’d get receipts…Representatives for Cohen have, of course, already denied the allegations to multiple outlets including Deadline: “The claims against Andy are completely false!”

Following news of the suit, McSweeney posted a lengthy statement on Instagram that explained her reasons behind the filing. She didn’t mince words.

McSweeney has previously been outspoken about the negative effects the show had on her life. In October 2023, she joined Bethenny Frankel’s “Reality Reckoning” telling Vanity Fair that the show not only prompted her relapse but a “major depressive episode” and a hospital stay.

This is now the latest in a series of allegations against Cohen who, just last week, was accused of sexual harassment by former Real Housewife of Beverly Hills, Brandi Glanville. Glanville, who herself has been accused of sexual harassment and battery during the production of Ultimate Girls Trip in 2023, claimed an “inebriated” Cohen sent her a video message that expressed “his intention to sleep with another Bravo star that night while thinking of her and invited her to watch via Facetime” in 2022. Cohen, once again, denied the allegation.

Notably, Glanville commented on McSweeney’s Instagram post, writing: “We are NOT expendable. We are strong women & even stronger together. Time to take our power back.”

Well, then. As I wrote last week, the reckoning at Bravo just keeps on reckoning…