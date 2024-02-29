Rachel Leviss Files Revenge Porn Lawsuit Against Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix

On Thursday, the former VPR cast member accused the former couple—the one whose demise she played a very public role in—of revenge porn, eavesdropping, and invasion of privacy. The first charge refers to the way Madix discovered Leviss and Sandoval’s affair: an explicit video of Leviss that was saved to Sandoval’s phone. Leviss claims the video was recorded “illegally” without her knowledge or consent during a FaceTime call, only to be seen by Madix and presumably circulated among some of her then-colleagues.

“Lost in the mix was that Leviss was a victim of the predatory and dishonest behavior of an older man, who recorded sexually explicit videos of her without her knowledge or consent, which were then distributed, disseminated, and discussed publicly by a scorned woman seeking vengeance, catalyzing the scandal,” the filing states. “Leviss ultimately checked herself into a mental health facility and remained there for three months while Bravo, Evolution, and the cast milked the interest her excoriation had peaked.”

Last year, Leviss’ former attorneys reportedly sent a cease-and-desist letter to several members of the VPR ensemble on grounds that the video constituted a violation of California laws on the basis of “nonconsensual pornography.” Lala Kent confirmed as much last year when she publicly directed Leviss to her attorney, Darrell Miller (i.e. “Send it to Darrell”). Now, Leviss is being represented by Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos, aka the same attorney behind Bethenny Frankel’s “Reality Reckoning.”

Though Bravo, NBCUniversal, nor Andy Cohen are named as defendants in the suit, they’re certainly not exempt from criticism in the suit: “It is clear that Bravo deliberately sacrificed Leviss for the sake of its commercial interests from its refusal to allow her the opportunity to tell her side of the story and defend herself, which she repeatedly begged for permission to do.”