All Your Faves (And Katy Perry) Have Reached Out to Chappell Roan

On Tuesday, Rolling Stone revealed none other than Chappell Roan as this month’s cover girl. Unsurprisingly, the breakout star—but noted opposite of an overnight success—spoke candidly on all things, from leaving President Joe Biden on read (“I’m not going to go to the White House because I am not going to be a monkey for Pride”) to learning to cope with international fame (“At first, I was in severe denial. They would literally show me some stats and the only thing I could do is say, ‘No, no, no. It’s not like that'”) to unlearning homophobia (“I was scared of flamboyantly gay people because I was taught that”).

Despite her breakneck ascent to pop stardom, Roan is refreshingly honest about how not great life has been since she’s selling out shows, repeatedly going viral, and basically, becoming one of the most sought-after singer-songwriters of the year. Thanks to her viral appeal to her fans, in which she asked them not to be weird, it’s well-documented that Roan’s boundaries have been violated. In the interview, she offered some distressing details as to how: She’s been kissed by an overzealous fan without her consent, her family’s been stalked, and she now has to travel with security.