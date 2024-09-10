All Your Faves (And Katy Perry) Have Reached Out to Chappell Roan

In a revealing new profile, Chappell Roan listed all the shes, theys, and gays who've rallied around her since skyrocketing to pop stardom.

September 10, 2024
Chappell Roan
On Tuesday, Rolling Stone revealed none other than Chappell Roan as this month’s cover girl. Unsurprisingly, the breakout star—but noted opposite of an overnight success—spoke candidly on all things, from leaving President Joe Biden on read (“I’m not going to go to the White House because I am not going to be a monkey for Pride”) to learning to cope with international fame (“At first, I was in severe denial. They would literally show me some stats and the only thing I could do is say, ‘No, no, no. It’s not like that'”) to unlearning homophobia (“I was scared of flamboyantly gay people because I was taught that”).

Despite her breakneck ascent to pop stardom, Roan is refreshingly honest about how not great life has been since she’s selling out shows, repeatedly going viral, and basically, becoming one of the most sought-after singer-songwriters of the year. Thanks to her viral appeal to her fans, in which she asked them not to be weird, it’s well-documented that Roan’s boundaries have been violated. In the interview, she offered some distressing details as to how: She’s been kissed by an overzealous fan without her consent, her family’s been stalked, and she now has to travel with security.

Hearteningly, a number of her industry peers—predominantly the shes, theys, and gays—have lent their hands, hearts, and how-to-deal-with-harassment tips to her during this time. They include Charli XCX, Billie Eilish (who said Good Luck, Babe! is her favorite song of the year), Lady Gaga (though Roan said she’s too anxious to text or call her), Hayley Williams, Miley Cyrus (she offered a party invitation), MUNA (they hosted her for dinner), Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker (all three grabbed coffees and took walks), and finally, the third member of boygenius, Phoebe Bridgers (they commiserated over “abusive and violent” fandoms). Oh, and there was something about Katy Perry telling her not to read the comments, but really? Who the hell is accepting advice from Katy Perry right now?

 
