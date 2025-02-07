Chappell Roan Tells Music Exec Who Criticized Her Grammy Speech to Pony Up

In this country, it was inevitable that Chappell Roan’s demand that basic human rights be afforded to artists at the Grammy Awards drew criticism. Days after Roan won Best New Artist and rightfully used her acceptance speech as a means to advocate for a livable wage and healthcare, The Hollywood Reporter published an op-ed written by Jeff Rabhan, a music executive and the former chair of New York University’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, to the tune of “Musicians should have rights, but…”

In the piece, Rabhan referred to Roan as an “instant industry insider” and called the speech “a hackneyed and plagiarized script of an artist basking in industry love while broadcasting naïveté and taking aim at the very machine that got her there.”

“It seems Chappell Roan wants to turn labels into landlords, bosses and insurance providers?” Rabhan wrote, adding: “It is disingenuous to cash a fat label check, ride meaningful industry support to mainstream success and then act like the kid who didn’t get picked for dodgeball when your name is called.”

Let’s quickly recall what Roan actually said on stage, shall we?