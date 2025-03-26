Chappell Roan Isn’t Single, But Encourages Everyone Else to Be

Among the conversation’s many highlights was the pop star’s divulgence that she’s been in a relationship for the last six months. And it’s decidedly not casual.
“No, it’s serious. I’m very in love, but I am pro single. Everyone should be single, I’m serious,” Roan told Alex Cooper. “Be single. Stop dating. Be single. Have a great time alone. Find out for yourself if you can a hundred percent be okay alone before you date. That’s what I found out. I had a great time when I was single, and I know that I’ll be OK, and now I have an awesome time that I’m with someone.” Solid advice. And good for her!
Though any defining characteristics about the person were kept off the table, Cooper did her best to learn some of the relationship’s lore and asked who the initiator was. Spoiler alert: it’s not that much of a shock.
“I’m usually the one who makes, like in every circumstance, I make the first move,” Roan said. “I haven’t dated someone since this all really, really blew up. I’m dating the same person that I was dating before I got, like blew up, so I’m not sure how I would date now.”
Frankly, I’d like to meet anyone who would confidently make the first move where one of the most famous artists in the world is concerned. Roan added that she’s “terrified” of people’s intentions and doesn’t trust “anyone.” Fair! But further in the conversation, Roan corrected the misconception that she can’t handle the trappings of fame. It’s been well-documented that paparazzi have violated her boundaries and, perhaps more shockingly, fans have too. In previous interviews, Roan offered some distressing details as to how: She’s been kissed by an overzealous stan without her consent, her family’s been stalked, and she now has to travel with security.
“I’m not complaining about success,” Roan told Cooper. “I’m just complaining about creepy behavior. I love admiration. Everyone loves admiration. I just don’t want you to interrupt me when I’m having a fight with my girlfriend. Don’t be like, ‘Can I get a photo?’ when I’m crying, talking to my girlfriend? That’s fucking crazy.” Again, fair!
Roan also set the record straight (?) on another very important topic: men saying that going down on a woman is somehow difficult and/or devoid of pleasure.
“When I started hooking up with women, I was like, ‘Fuck you guys.’ This is enjoyable, first of all,” Roan said. “Second of all: [It’s] way, way easier. It’s actually fucking crazy. So what, you can’t find the clit? Work harder. It may take 10 minutes longer. That’s fine.”
“You know what’s hard?” she added. “Sucking dick.”
