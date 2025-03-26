Chappell Roan Isn’t Single, But Encourages Everyone Else to Be

Given Chappell Roan‘s meteoric rise this year, it was really only a matter of time before the Midwest Princess and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter made it to the Call Her Daddy loveseat. On Wednesday, it finally happened, and despite her skill at drawing a thick line between her private and public lives, Roan got pretty damn candid.

Among the conversation’s many highlights was the pop star’s divulgence that she’s been in a relationship for the last six months. And it’s decidedly not casual.

“No, it’s serious. I’m very in love, but I am pro single. Everyone should be single, I’m serious,” Roan told Alex Cooper. “Be single. Stop dating. Be single. Have a great time alone. Find out for yourself if you can a hundred percent be okay alone before you date. That’s what I found out. I had a great time when I was single, and I know that I’ll be OK, and now I have an awesome time that I’m with someone.” Solid advice. And good for her!