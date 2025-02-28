Trump World Starts to Cannibalize Itself Over Pam Bondi’s Epstein Binder Backlash
The girls are fighting!Photo: Getty Images Politics
Over the last week, being literate has made me feel like an insane person. On Wednesday, the Trump administration, led by Attorney General Pam Bondi, pledged to release the full Jeffrey Epstein files, referring to the list of Epstein associates who collaborated with the known human trafficker. Trump supporters, many of whom buy into right-wing conspiracy theories about Democrats running a human trafficking cabal, as well as large swaths of the internet, were frothing at the mouth for the supposedly big, shocking reveal coming our way.
I, personally, expected nothing! Gawker (RIP) published Epstein’s notorious little black book in 2015. Plus, Trump and others in his orbit have been linked with Epstein and/or accused of sexual violence themselves—why would any sane person expect them to incriminate themselves???
Nonetheless, Trump World massively hyped up the drop—phase 1 of it, that is—like it was the series finale of Severance. But not unlike the Nathan Fielder “I hope you’re hungry for… nothing!” meme, right-wing influencers who promised their eager followers a hot, scandalous dump of new Epstein list names failed to deliver because—surprise!—Bondi’s office gave them nothing. Now Trump World is descending into chaos.
Let me back up. On Thursday, the White House ceremoniously invited 15 far-right influencers cosplaying as journalists to meet President Trump and Vice President JD Vance. They were then honored with “Epstein binders” from Bondi. The influencers included Chaya Raichik, the bigot behind the viral “LibsofTikTok” account who’s galvanized her followers to send bomb threats to elementary schools, and Pizzagate’s very own Mike Cernovich, who is accused of sexual assault himself. They then posed outside the White House with their binders, giddily smiling and laughing for the cameras.
libsoftiktok laughing and smiling about young girls being trafficked and assaulted 🆒 https://t.co/VV0l8MeDzI