Walton Goggins & Aimee Lou Wood Aren’t Fighting, They’re Just Emotional Actors With Scorpio Placements Who Love Each Other

Sooo, despite The White Lotus‘ eyebrow-raising post-finale press tour and Jason Isaacs being a messy little shit stirrer, there’s seemingly no bad blood between Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood. Actually, simply saying there’s no bad blood feels wildly misleading, because they seem pretty obsessed with each other. In a new, joint interview with Variety, they both cried, talked about how much they love each other, and waxed poetic about Mike White cutting a “powerful” and “so, so delicate” sex scene between their White Lotus characters, Chelsea and Rick.

Celebrity interviews are often boring and bland, so I really do appreciate this batshit interview—but I am also exhausted from reading it.

For starters, Variety writes that Goggins and Wood never had a chemistry test—one of The White Lotus’ producers introduced them over text, they talked about their Scorpio placements (he’s a sun, she’s a moon), and that was that. “I think we were there for a day or two without meeting because I was so fucking in my head alone,” Goggins says of arriving in Thailand. (OK, Rick.) But he eventually asked Wood over for lunch, and Wood “was so nervous,” she asked Goggins to order for her.

“The minute she walked around the corner, I felt, ‘This is gonna work,’” Goggins says of finally meeting Wood. “Two minutes into the conversation, it felt like I’ve known this person for 100 years.” If I’m being honest, he’s giving me Lorde talking about Jack Antonoff vibes. (IYKYK.) So this is a good time to mention that Goggins has been married to director Nadia Conners since 2011, who, to her credit, seems unbothered by it all, so good for her.

Goggins also addressed his previous interview with The London Times, titled “Walton Goggins: Aimee Lou Wood? I’m not gonna have that conversation,” in which he reportedly walked off after the interviewer pressed him on Wood. But he tells Variety that the “dude in the U.K” asked about her three times, then asked if they bonded over their teeth. “What he was insinuating, it was so disgusting. It was so appalling. I was flabbergasted,” he said. “And I said, ‘Fuck mate, wow. I think we’re done here.’”

But he reiterates that They Are Not Fighting. “There is no feud. I adore, I love this woman madly, and she is so important to me,” he said. “This is Goldie Hawn. This is Meg Ryan. She can do anything, and she will. You watch what the next 20 years of her experience will be. I’ll be on an island, I think Greece. But she’s special. There is no feud. She is love and I know that I am that to her. We care about each other very deeply.” Take a breath, my dude.