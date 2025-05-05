Jason Issacs Did Something Messy (Again)

Thank to Jason Isaacs, it’s absolutely not a secret that the third season of The White Lotus saw as much off-screen drama as it did onscreen—if not more. And here at Jezebel, we’ve long speculated that Isaacs himself was at the epicenter, given his relentless (perhaps even resentful) commentary on it. Well, if his latest Instagram post is any indication, it looks like he saw and is now trying to set the record straight.

On Saturday, the actor posted not one but two selfies with his former co-star, Walton Goggins, in what appears to be an airport terminal. The caption? “Guess who was on my plane? Hey, all you genius online sleuths-see any beef?!!” See what I mean? When I saw the post, my knee-jerk reaction was reminiscent to that of Euphoria‘s Maddy Perez (read: Is this fucking post about us???).