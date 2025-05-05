Jason Issacs Did Something Messy (Again)

Thank to Jason Isaacs, it’s absolutely not a secret that the third season of The White Lotus saw as much off-screen drama as it did onscreen—if not more. And here at Jezebel, we’ve long speculated that Isaacs himself was at the epicenter, given his relentless (perhaps even resentful) commentary on it. Well, if his latest Instagram post is any indication, it looks like he saw and is now trying to set the record straight.

On Saturday, the actor posted not one but two selfies with his former co-star, Walton Goggins, in what appears to be an airport terminal. The caption? “Guess who was on my plane? Hey, all you genius online sleuths-see any beef?!!” See what I mean? When I saw the post, my knee-jerk reaction was reminiscent to that of Euphoria‘s Maddy Perez (read: Is this fucking post about us???).

For over a month, Isaacs repeatedly (and cryptically) hinted at on-set tensions, likening production to “a cross between summer camp and Lord of the Flies but in a gilded cage.” Further, the actor claimed that bonds were built and then broken among some cast members, perhaps alluding to whatever the hell happened with Goggins and Amy Lou Wood. Then, Goggins jumped right in. In April, in a cover story for Cultured, he shared an anecdote about an unnamed (and male) The White Lotus co-star who “didn’t get” his process.

“I don’t care how good you are—if you don’t understand that there’s a world beyond the script, if you don’t give yourself over to it, then you’re missing something profound in this work,” Goggins said when he recalled the co-star asking if he had fun playing his “brilliant” Fallout character. “This is the drug. I said, ‘No. I play a guy who’s lived for 200 years and seen the worst of humanity. Every day was fucking horrible.’ He just stared back at me like, ‘Okay, wow.’”

At the time, this “genius online sleuth” theorized that all clues (namely, the use of the word “brilliant” and a clear disdain for method acting) led straight to Isaacs. Personally, I thought my case was pretty compelling, but apparently not!

We get it, guys. You’re cool enough to pose for a duck-lipped selfie in public. While I’m still suspicious, I’m also kind of relieved. The White Lotus drama has had longer legs than that of Don’t Worry Darling, and frankly, I’m so fatigued by it all that I’d contemplate an othalanga smoothie if another rumor about a show that’s already concluded began circulating.

So, for now (and hopefully, forever), case closed!

