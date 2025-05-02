Don’t Ask Walton Goggins About Aimee Lou Wood

When the actor was pressed about his former co-star during an interview with the London Times, he replied: “Come on buddy. Wow." Then, the interview ended.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  May 2, 2025 | 3:46pm
Given his watershed year in film and television, Walton Goggins has pretty much been on a press tour for the last five months. As a result of that fact, it’s safe to say he’s likely feeling fatigued by now. And in a new interview with the London Times aptly titled, “Walton Goggins: Aimee Lou Wood? I’m not gonna have that conversation,” it’s starting to show.

Written by journalist Ed Potton, the interview is described as having “a Zen beginning, an unsettling middle and an acrimonious ending.” I’ve read it, and frankly, that description would be an understatement. What went wrong? In short: Potton mentioned Goggins’ The White Lotus co-star, Amiee Lou Wood, one too many times.

Because the drama surrounding season 3 of the hit HBO series—more specifically, what happened during production—has been one of the biggest stories of 2025 (thank you, Jason Isaacs), it was inevitable that Potton posed some precarious questions. When he mentioned that Wood and Goggins mutually unfollowed each other, however, it was not well-received.

Here’s how it went:

“I’m not gonna have that conversation,” Goggins says.

“We’re not going there, thank you,” says the American publicist, one of two who is sitting in on the interview.

“Next question,” the British publicist adds.

At one time, Goggins and Wood seemed like congenial co-workers. You might remember Goggins once writing of Wood on Instagram: “You are the brightest light in every room. A Human’s Human. Miss you,” followed by two fox emojis. However, by the time the series’ season finale ran, the pair had not only unfollowed each other, but posted lengthy (and cryptic) dedications to one another with the same song: Fleetwood Mac’s “Silver Springs.” Because, you know, that’s not weird at all…

While Potton recovered the conversation, he lost it when he tried to bring up Wood again—this time regarding that Saturday Night Live parody.

“Thinly veiled, my friend. The thing you’re least interested in,” Goggins said of Potton’s apparent disinterest in The Uninvited, the film he’s currently promoting (which just so happens to be directed by his wife). In the story, Potton does admit guilt yet rightfully points out that it’s technically his job to discuss what readers are most interested in (read: the low-stakes drama of strangers).

“There is no conversation to be had about that,” Goggins said. “Sharing politics on social media—it’s in a vacuum.” Then, as Potton includes in the piece, he pressed further only to be met with: “What the fuck, Ed!” and “Come on buddy. Wow.”

“We’re going to end it there,” the American publicist then said, according to Potton. And so, they did.

I have little to offer but: Ope!

