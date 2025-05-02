Don’t Ask Walton Goggins About Aimee Lou Wood

Given his watershed year in film and television, Walton Goggins has pretty much been on a press tour for the last five months. As a result of that fact, it’s safe to say he’s likely feeling fatigued by now. And in a new interview with the London Times aptly titled, “Walton Goggins: Aimee Lou Wood? I’m not gonna have that conversation,” it’s starting to show.

Written by journalist Ed Potton, the interview is described as having “a Zen beginning, an unsettling middle and an acrimonious ending.” I’ve read it, and frankly, that description would be an understatement. What went wrong? In short: Potton mentioned Goggins’ The White Lotus co-star, Amiee Lou Wood, one too many times.

Because the drama surrounding season 3 of the hit HBO series—more specifically, what happened during production—has been one of the biggest stories of 2025 (thank you, Jason Isaacs), it was inevitable that Potton posed some precarious questions. When he mentioned that Wood and Goggins mutually unfollowed each other, however, it was not well-received.

Here’s how it went: