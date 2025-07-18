CBS Cancels Stephen Colbert’s Show 3 Days After He Calls Out Paramount for Trump Lawsuit "America deserves to know if his show was canceled for political reasons," Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) tweeted after Colbert's announcement.

In the U.S., comedy has been stifled and strangled by our sensitive and litigious government officials for years, suffocating beneath the weight of woke. But with Our Great Leader Donald Trump’s return to power, comedy is legal again! In fact, comedy is soooo back that a giant company (probably) just canceled the most-watched late-night show on television, so that an even bigger company could get acquired by an even bigger company, without pissing off Trump. America? It’s great again!

On Thursday night, Stephen Colbert told his audience that CBS canceled The Late Show, with the network claiming it’s only due to money.

“Before we start the show, I want to let you know something that I found out just last night. Next year will be our last season; the network will be ending The Late Show in May,” he said, to boos from the audience. “Yeah, I share your feelings. It’s not just the end of our show, but it’s the end of The Late Show on CBS. I’m not being replaced. This is all just going away.”