The Rest Is Still Unwritten? Meghan Markle Runs on the Beach in Return to Instagram

Happy New Year, Meghan Markle is back on Instagram and living her best “staring at the blank page before you” life. Nearly three years after telling The Cut that she had “a secret” and was “getting back on Instagram,” The Duchess of Sussex kicked off 2025 with her first social media account in five years. People reports that her first post was shot by Prince Harry near their home in Montecito, California. Lovely!

In the video, Meghan—clad in a breezy white top and cropped white pants—runs on the beach like she’s the heroine in a romcom who just realized she gets to decide how she wants to live her life. She then stops and uses her finger to write “2025” in the sand, which is something I also loved to do when I was in high school and imagining myself as a main character on the brink of some big, personal breakthrough. To top it off, she then turns around to laugh at the camera before running out of frame.

The video doesn’t have music, but I just know she was singing Natasha Beddingfield’s “Unwritten” in her head. You simply cannot be a millennial woman running along the beach and writing in the sand without humming “Drench yourself in words unspoken/Live your life with arms wide open” to yourself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Ahead of her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, Markle shut down her lifestyle blog, the Tig, and deleted her personal Instagram. The couple had a joint official Instagram, @sussexroyal, for a few years, but closed that account in 2020. Markle’s new account, @meghan, is without Harry and simply labeled, “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.” Her profile picture is a black-and-white image of her laughing, which is also very “Feel the rain on your skin”-coded.

I have no idea what to expect from her new social media page: more beach videos? Jams? Behind-the-scenes footage and her and Harry’s dumb Netflix documentary, Polo? Markle’s jam brand, American Rivieria Orchard, does have its own account, though I imagine there’ll be plenty of crossover. Whatever she uses this new Instagram for, it’s clear 2025 is…where her book begins.