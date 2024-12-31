Help! Hilaria Baldwin’s Speaking Spanglish Again

Well, I hate to deliver more bad news when we’re all supposed to be celebrating the conclusion of a year that frankly, couldn’t have been any worse, but here we go: Hillary “Hilaria” Baldwin, a white woman born and raised in Boston, is speaking Spanglish again. And not only is the pseudo-Latina matriarch of seven children she shares with Alec Baldwin speaking Spanglish, I fear her put-on accent is getting thicker.

If you have the ears for it, you can listen to this video obtained by the Daily Mail, in which Baldwin and a friend make the “traditional” Spanish tortilla for the holidays. The video appears to have been posted by a family friend whose account is now private.