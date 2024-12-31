Help! Hilaria Baldwin’s Speaking Spanglish Again

Well, I hate to deliver more bad news when we’re all supposed to be celebrating the conclusion of a year that frankly, couldn’t have been any worse, but here we go: Hillary “Hilaria” Baldwin, a white woman born and raised in Boston, is speaking Spanglish again. And not only is the pseudo-Latina matriarch of seven children she shares with Alec Baldwin speaking Spanglish, I fear her put-on accent is getting thicker.
If you have the ears for it, you can listen to this video obtained by the Daily Mail, in which Baldwin and a friend make the “traditional” Spanish tortilla for the holidays. The video appears to have been posted by a family friend whose account is now private.
“I learned this when I was a kid, don’t look it up online because you’ll learn something different,” she tells whoever is filming. Baldwin, if you don’t recall, has repeatedly claimed she was raised multi-culturally and spent time throughout her childhood in Spain.
The secret to her tortilla, she says, is potatoes that aren’t cut “too tiny.” As they continue preparing the dish, Baldwin turns to her friend and remarks that her husband hates onions, only she “forgot” the English word for onion and instead, uses the Spanish word for onions.
“My husband hates…cebollas,” she said. I didn’t think it was possible but somehow, the moment is ten times worse than the time she “forgot” the English word for cucumber on live television. It’s going to be painful, but you need to see the video to believe just how committed she is to this accent.
Unfortunately, we will not be able to leave the Baldwins in 2024. In June, the couple announced that a TLC-produced reality show called The Baldwins was on the way. Does Hillary speak in a Spanish accent for the entirety of the show? I can definitely wait to find out!
