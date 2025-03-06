Here Are the 10 Democrats Who Voted With Republicans to Censure Rep. Al Green

During President Donald Trump’s Joint Address to Congress on Tuesday night, Republicans mindlessly clapped and cheered as Trump attacked immigrants, bashed transgender kids who want to play sports, and disregarded facts and reality, in general. Meanwhile, Democrats did nearly nothing. Except for one.

At the beginning of Trump’s speech, Rep. Al Green of Texas stood up and yelled, “He has no mandate to cut Medicaid,” as Trump bragged about winning the election. Speaker Mike Johnson told him to stop, then quickly ordered his removal. Not a single Democrat followed him out. Instead, they sat in their pink ensembles, sometimes yelled something inaudible, and held up little signs that said things like, “FALSE” and “SAVE MEDICARE.” People lying in hospital beds, texting their group chats that Trump’s speech was insane, did more to push back against this administration than Democrats did.