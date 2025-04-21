Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley Hard Launched on Easter Sunday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1)

While I personally wouldn’t have predicted this match, some signs have seemingly been there for a few weeks. Notably, Hurley used Cyrus’ song “She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore” in another Instagram post on April 9. Though it was a video of Hurley frolicking on the beach in a bikini, she also tagged Cyrus. Unclear whether she just wanted to make sure he saw the post or if he was the videographer. I’m perfectly OK with never learning the answer.

“The most glorious sunset in the glorious Maldives 💗,” she captioned the post.

Cyrus is less than a year out of his failed marriage to Australian musician Firerose, who alleged Cyrus filed for divorce on the day of her scheduled double mastectomy. (She is a carrier of the BRCA1 gene mutation that increases your chances of developing breast cancer.) Cyrus, sources said, accused her of lying about being a carrier of the gene and even included a clause in their settlement that asked her to admit it. However, the clause was “‘easily thrown out’ when Firerose showed her test results and medical records ‘to prove otherwise.’” Hurley, I’ll note, has been a longtime advocate for breast cancer…

Can’t wait to see how this turns out!

