Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley Hard Launched on Easter Sunday
While I personally wouldn't have predicted this match, some signs have seemingly been there for a few weeks.Photo: Instagram CelebritiesDirt BagDirt Bag
Welp, Jesus wasn’t the only one who rolled away a stone to make a grand reveal this Easter Sunday. Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley appear to have hard launched their relationship on the Lord’s day. A washed-up, Trump-loving country singer finding love again? While it’s hardly a miracle on the order of resurrection—or even loaves and fishes—given how successful his demographic is at dating (just ask Kid Rock). Even though this particular pairing is certainly a surprise.
In an Instagram post on Sunday, Hurley and Cyrus cosplayed as any other farm-owning couple (denim, flannel, a cowboy hat, and all) and cuddled up against a picket fence. Cyrus, wearing a pair of bunny ears, planted a kiss on the actress’s cheek as she beamed. I’m taking this as proof that anything can happen when you no longer have ombré highlights.
“Happy Easter ♥️,” Hurley captioned the post. While none of Cyrus’ children have engaged with the post (no shock there, considering their complicated history), Hurley’s son, Damian, commented a celebratory emoji and a heart. Has he met Cyrus??? Because I definitely wouldn’t be blowing up balloons if my mom took up with the much-to-think-about guy. Anyway.
While I personally wouldn’t have predicted this match, some signs have seemingly been there for a few weeks. Notably, Hurley used Cyrus’ song “She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore” in another Instagram post on April 9. Though it was a video of Hurley frolicking on the beach in a bikini, she also tagged Cyrus. Unclear whether she just wanted to make sure he saw the post or if he was the videographer. I’m perfectly OK with never learning the answer.
“The most glorious sunset in the glorious Maldives 💗,” she captioned the post.
Cyrus is less than a year out of his failed marriage to Australian musician Firerose, who alleged Cyrus filed for divorce on the day of her scheduled double mastectomy. (She is a carrier of the BRCA1 gene mutation that increases your chances of developing breast cancer.) Cyrus, sources said, accused her of lying about being a carrier of the gene and even included a clause in their settlement that asked her to admit it. However, the clause was “‘easily thrown out’ when Firerose showed her test results and medical records ‘to prove otherwise.’” Hurley, I’ll note, has been a longtime advocate for breast cancer…
Can’t wait to see how this turns out!
