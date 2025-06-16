Ryan Murphy’s Temu JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Are the Real American Crime Story

I’m not one to tell anyone to give up on their dreams, but let me say this: If ever I found myself in a room with Ryan Murphy, I would get on my hands and knees and beg him to leave the entertainment industry. I’m sorry, it’s just that there’s no one more relentless—and if we’re being really honest, delusional—about their fuck-ups in the last decade. The latest? This American Love Story casting.

The latest of Murphy’s productions is an attempt at telling the tale of star-crossed lovers and one of the most iconic (and poorly emulated) couples in American history: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. Tasked with the impossible are actors Paul Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon. Elizabeth Debicki was right there!! Anyway.

In May, when the casting announcements were made, I was optimistic. If I squinted an eye and turned in circles a few times, there were some parallels. But as anyone who has seen photos of JFK Jr. and Bessette knows that each one had a je ne sais quoi that simply can’t be matched by just anyone. Don’t believe me? See these photos that were just released over the weekend.

everyone shocked that it looks like a cheap mess as if the words ryan murphy arent right there in front of u https://t.co/byRKULD0xI — felicity shagwell ੯‧̀͡⬮ ᡣ𐭩 (@liIpochaco) June 15, 2025

From the empty Birkin to the cheap suits, they look like impersonators in a low-budget H&M advertisement. And the terminally online let it rip. “I’ll never forgive you Ryan Murphy,” one user tweeted alongside two photos of—you guessed it—Debicki looking startlingly like Bessette. “the stiff birkin is what’s killing me the most….no one on set thought it’d be a good idea to stuff it with something?” another wrote.