Of All People, I Can’t Believe Justin Baldoni Will Get to Read Taylor Swift’s Texts 

It seemed like Taylor Swift was maybe, ahem, out of the woods, when it came to her involvement in the nightmare, never-ending It Ends With Us lawsuits. In May, Justin Baldoni‘s lawyers withdrew their subpoena against Swift, and Blake Lively‘s lawyers recently filed a protective order to block Baldoni’s team from getting text messages between the two (former???) friends.

But a judge just said that the texts are fair game. I don’t think anyone should be allowed to read Swift’s texts, but as a Swiftie, I’m curious. Does she write “lol” after everything? What emojis does she overuse? Does she use the proper versions of they’re, their, and there? Someone in the world finally gets the chance to learn all this, and it’s Baldoni? What the fuck.

On Wednesday, Judge Lewis Liman ruled that Baldoni can obtain any text messages between Swift and Lively, as long as they relate to the production of It Ends With Us. Lively’s lawyers previously argued against this, stating that Baldoni’s team was only requesting them as part of a PR strategy to keep Swift in the story, and that Swift has nothing to do with anything.

But Liman ruled that the texts are relevant to the case, and said there’s a protective order that’ll ensure they won’t be leaked to the press.

“Given that Lively has represented that Swift had knowledge of complaints or discussions about the working environment on the film, among other issues, the requests for messages with Swift regarding the film and this action are reasonably tailored to discover information that would prove or disprove Lively’s harassment and retaliation claims,” the judge wrote.

Discovery in the case remains ongoing. Lively’s team told Baldoni’s team they’d give them everything by the end of the week—except texts with Swift—if Baldoni’s team gave them video footage from the film and any unredacted communications they cite in their revised complaint. Baldoni’s team refused.

Swift got wrapped up in this mess after hanging out at Lively and Ryan Reynolds‘ apartment in NYC in 2023 when Baldoni stopped by to discuss Lively’s rewrite of a specific scene and insists he was ambushed. In his filing, he states that, after he left their apartment, he “felt obliged to text Lively to say that he had liked her pages and hadn’t needed Reynolds and her megacelebrity friend to pressure him.” Lively eventually answered that she is Khaleesi, and Swift and Reynolds are her “dragons.” Swift reportedly did not appreciate this. And they seem to be not friends anymore. I’m sure having their texts inevitably made public will fix all that lol.

